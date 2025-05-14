LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leominster man accused of trying to stab a flight attendant two years ago has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Francisco Severo Torres, 34, admitted he attempted to stab a United Airlines flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon after trying to open an airplane emergency exit door.

The incident took place on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston on March 5, 2023.

Torres was indicted on one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants while using a dangerous weapon. His sentencing is scheduled for July.

