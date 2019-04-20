Leominster man faces weapons charges after motor vehicle stop in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leominster man is facing several weapons charges after a motor vehicle stop Friday evening in Fitchburg revealed a loaded pistol, state police say.

About 6:30 p.m., police stopped a Hyundai Sonata on North Street for failing to stop at a stop sign on and having an invalid inspection sticker and began speaking with the driver, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

Police say the passenger, 21-year-old Benjamin Rosado was moving in a way that suggested he was hiding something on his body.

Officers removed Rosado from the car and a loaded .40 cal. Smith and Wesson pistol, fell to the floor.

Further investigation proved the firearm was stolen, police say.

Rosado, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm without FID card, possession of ammunition without FID card, improper storage of a firearm and failure to wear a seat belt.

He was ordered to be held without bail and will be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)