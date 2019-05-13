Leominster man ordered held on $50k bail in connection with 2018 crash that killed Framingham woman

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leominster man was ordered held on $50,000 bail Monday after being arraigned for manslaughter in a 2018 crash that claimed the life of a female passenger in the vehicle he was driving, officials say.

A judge also ordered Gregory McNally, 35, be confined to his home with GPS monitoring if he posts bail, have no contact with the victim’s friends or family, remain drug and alcohol-free with testing, and undergo a mental health evaluation, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Emilia Ortiz, 35, of Framingham, died on July 22, 2018, when the 2014 Nissan Rogue being driven by McNally crashed into trees along Johnny Appleseed Lane.

McNally returns to court June 3.

