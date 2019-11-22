Leominster man plans to use portion of $1M lotto prize to buy new truck

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leominster man is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant game.

Robert Batchelder chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using a portion of his winnings to buy a new truck.

He bought his winning ticket at 76 Food Mart on Main Street in Leominster.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There is one $1 million prize remaining in the $10 instant game.

