LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A local Marine was one of four who died in a crash during a training flight in Norway last week, officials said.

Captain Ross Reynolds from Leominster joined the Marines in 2017 and served as a pilot stationed in North Carolina. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War On Terrorism Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

In a statement, Leominster mayor Dean Mazzarella said Reynolds was an active member of the community.

“Our condolences to the entire family of Captain Ross Reynolds US Marine Pilot. Ross and his family were active in scouting and could always be front and center at all of our Veterans community events,” Mazzarella said..”Also, our condolences to the other families of those other three Marines. God bless these Great Americans and all those who’ve served and serve as they keep this great America free.”

Three other marines were killed in the crash of the coast of Norway and the crash is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)