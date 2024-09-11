LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One year after severe flooding hit Leominster, Mayor Dean Mazzarella said his office is still working every day to help the city recover.

Though officials did not plan any major observances to mark the one year anniversary of the storm, Mazzarella said city officials are also planning to gather community members in November to celebrate unsung heroes who sprung into action when the floodwater rose.

“It’s certainly nothing that we’ve ever encountered or experienced,” Mazzarella said in a daily Facebook Live video.

Stormy weather swept across parts of southern New England on Sept. 11, 2023. The storm hit Leominster particularly hard, triggering a flash flood emergency declaration from the National Weather Service.

Emergency crews deployed rafts to rescue trapped residents from their homes. Roads crumbled into suddenly swollen waterways.

Floodwater filled basements and damaged buildings. Part of the parking lot outside a luxury car dealership collapsed, spilling high-end cars into the Nashua River.

City officials transformed a school into a makeshift shelter. State authorities suspended service on the MBTA Commuter Rail in the area.

Emergency crews scrambled to get aid from outside communities into Leominster. In a live interview with 7NEWS, Mazzarella urged community members to stay off the road.

In the days and weeks that followed, schools reopened. The MBTA restored train service to Leominster.

City officials positioned large dumpsters for residents to throw away damaged belongings. On Sept. 15, four days after the flood, officials announced plans to build a temporary road to restore access to a neighborhood that was stranded after a bridge to their homes collapsed.

Gov. Maura Healey toured the damaged city with local officials and immediately discussed efforts to get federal funding for storm recovery projects.

After the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Leominster’s disaster relief request, President Joe Biden changed course on appeal, approving a series of grants for temporary housing and home repairs. Biden also greenlit low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and approved funding for “other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.”

Though the Biden Administration sent some federal dollars to help residents and business owners, it still rejected a request to fund projects at flood-damaged public property.

Officials in Massachusetts criticized the decision but vowed to push forward, applying for individual grants to help bankroll repairs.

“It hasn’t stopped at all,” Mazzarella said. “…Project by project, it’s basically like rebuilding the city.”

7NEWS spoke with people in Leominster in January about the recovery. At the Fix Burger Bar, employees said they had only recently finished repairing the restaurant after the September storm filled their first floor with water.

“It was, like, wrecked,” said employee Sophia Mochieti at the time.

On Wednesday of this week, Mazzarella said he started the day attending a ceremony to mark the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

While driving through Leominster, he said he also spoke with a MassDOT employee doing surveying work on a damaged bridge along Mechanic Street.

Though the bridge has been deemed safe, it still has jersey barriers in place blocking part of its deck.

“Everyone worked so closely together,” Mazzarella said. “We were able to get the city open. So much happened. But we’re still working on it.”

“There’s still a lot of loose ends,” he continued.

Mazzarella said he wanted the city’s focus on Wednesday to be on the 9/11 anniversary.

While thinking about the anniversary of the flood, he also said he was still processing the events.

“It’s only a year later that you start to think back about the day and where you were then and how it all unfolded,” he said.

Mazzarella did not share further details about plans for an event in November but said many people stepped up on Sept. 11, 2023 and never sought praise for their actions.

“Those are true unsung heroes and there are a lot of them and we want to know who they are and we want to know their stories and we want to recognize them,” he said.

Mazzarella said the flooding affected every part of Leominster in a different way.

One year later, reflecting on the 9/11 anniversary and the year since the flood, he at one point pointed his live streaming camera to the blue sky outside Leominster City Hall.

“It’s quite a day,” he said.

Mazzarella has asked anyone who knows someone who deserves recognition for their actions during the flood to reach out to the mayor’s office to nominate them.

