Leominster Middle School janitor accused of inappropriate behavior with student

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A janitor at Leominster Middle School was ordered held on $5,000 bail Tuesday after pleading not guilty to several charges in connection with alleged inappropriate behavior with a student, officials say.

Christopher Zayas, 32, of Leominster, faced six charges, including three counts of aggravated rape and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Zayas was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim, have no unsupervised contact with children under 16, report in person to the probation department twice a week, and not leave the state without permission from the probation department.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Paula Deacon said Zayas was no longer actively employed by the school district.

“While we believe this is an isolated incident, these allegations are both disturbing and unacceptable,” the letter said. “Safety is always our top priority.”

He is due back in court on April 11.

