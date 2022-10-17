LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer in Leominster is recovering after being stabbed while performing a well-being check on Monday.

The police department said the officer was responding to a call at an apartment building on Water Street around 10 a.m. when the stabbing occurred. It was while the officer was on scene that a 30-year-old woman stabbed him in the thigh with what is being called a “dagger,” according to law officials.

“Once they went in there and tried to get her into custody, the officer was stabbed in the thigh with a dagger,” said Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy. “Some officers were able to get him out of the apartment while the other ones were able to put her into custody. The sergeant on-scene was able to apply a tourniquet to his, I believe it was his left thigh, and Leominster Fire showed up and took care of everybody.”

According to the department, the suspect is now facing a multitude of charges, including Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.

Leominster Police added that, after being treated at the hospital, the injured officer was later released and is recovering at home.

