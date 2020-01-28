Leominster police searching for 2 armed home invasion suspects

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for two men who were involved in an armed home invasion in Leominster Tuesday — but have also arrested the alleged victim, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion on Route 117 just before noon were told the suspects were armed and had just fled the area on foot.

A woman who runs a nearby hair salon said it was frightening to see heavily armed police officers searching the area in the middle of the day.

“They were out there pointing their guns for a good five to ten minutes, so I stayed away from the door for a little bit in case bullets started flying,” said the woman, who asked not to be named. “A home invasion in the middle of the day is kind of crazy.”

The alleged victim, Zachary Riley, 23, was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a police officer. Police said they are still investigating and searching for the two suspects, but said the home invasion was not random.

