Leominster Public Schools: Police apprehend occupants of ‘suspicious van’ that prompted warning

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The occupants of a “suspicious van” that triggered a warning from Leominster school officials Thursday morning have been apprehended by police, according to the district.

The district posted to Facebook about 8:30 a.m. warning residents that police were investigating a suspicious van roaming around town, adding, “Safety first!”

About an hour later, the school district announced that the vehicle and the occupants had been apprehended.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)