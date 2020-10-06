Leominster Public Schools switching to hybrid learning model amid pandemic

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Most Leominster public schools are switching to a different learning model about a month into the school year.

The school committee voted Monday night during a virtual meeting to have all students take classes both remotely and in-person through a hybrid model by Nov. 9.

One parent, Missy Peters, voiced her concerns about students learning online through this model.

“I have concerns that the remote learning program, that is outlined in the new hybrid model, has not received enough oversight,” she said. “Kids who go hybrid will lose at least a full day of teacher-led learning under this current plan, which doesn’t seem to benefit the hybrid kids, either.”

Leominster Superintendent Paula Deacon says the school community is there for families and their students to help them through this difficult time.

“We have been preparing and making sure that all of our structures, all of our resources, our communications from the largest items to the smallest detail are in check,” she said.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella declared a public health emergency last week in an effort to get children back into the classroom for in-person learning.

