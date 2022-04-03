LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens gathered at Leominster City Hall Sunday for a candlelight vigil honoring Marine Captain Ross Reynolds

Reynolds and three other Marines were killed last month during a NATO training exercise in Norway. Residents said they wanted to honor how much the service of Reynolds, who was from Leominster, meant to the community.

“The turnout of people coming out here to support the family, standing on the streets, coming to this vigil tonight .. they’re going to show how much they care, how much they love, how much they appreciate what Ross has done, the sacrifice that has been made, and they’ll be here to support the family,” said resident Lori Bateman.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)