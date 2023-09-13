LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Leominster schools will reopen with a two-hour delay Thursday after two days of canceled classes following severe flooding earlier this week, city officials announced.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella first announced the plan for schools at a press conference around 12 p.m. Wednesday. The Leominster Public Schools in a later statement said building principals would be sending out a message to families “with any pertinent details.”

The school district said transportation may be slow as buses navigate the city.

“Please be patient,” the district said.

Cleanup efforts have continued in Leominster after storms dropped more than nine inches of rain Monday night.

Floodwaters rose fast, ultimately washing out roads and damaging homes, businesses and city facilities.

First responders from numerous state and local agencies rescued residents from flooded homes. As the sun then rose on Tuesday morning, several roads remained closed in Leominster due to sinkholes and other damage.

While Leominster schools were closed for classes on Tuesday and Wednesday, multiple schools operated as emergency shelters for people displaced from their homes.

On Tuesday night, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey officially announced a state of emergency declaration aimed at expediting relief efforts in the Leominster area and communities around North Attleboro, which was also hit hard by flooding on Monday.

