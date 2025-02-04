LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Leominster police are looking for two suspects accused of tying up a store owner and holding him at gunpoint.

The robbery took place Monday afternoon at Sam and Friends on North Main Street, according to officials.

Police say one suspect is anywhere from 25 to 35 years old, is 6’0 to 6’3, and was wearing a navy blue baseball hat, black pants, a black puffy jacket with “GUESS” in white lettering on the left sleeve, orange and pink sneakers, sun glasses, and a blue medical mask.

Police said the other suspect is also anywhere from 25 to 35 years old, is 5’7″ to 5’10”, and was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black cargo pants with a gray belt, black Nike sneakers, and sunglasses.

The two suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and were seen taking off in a blue/gray Honda CRV with Pennsylvania license plates , according to officials.

Investigators say the thieves bound the owner’s hands and ankles with duct tape.

