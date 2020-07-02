Leominster teens embark on 9-hour walk to raise funds for their high school

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two students at Leominster High School made a trek for nine hours to raise funds for their school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Teenagers Callie Nelson and Katie Cameron were able to raise $2,600 for their marathon walk around town from family and friends. They donated the funds so that their high school could provide more students with laptops.

“There was a Chromebook deficit within in our school system. A lot of our peers don’t have the same materials that we’re lucky enough to have,” Cameron said.

Officials at the school were surprised to receive the mailed check. School principal Steve Dubzinsk said blown away by the kind gesture.

The department will now be able to buy 10 laptops for students in need, according to the school.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)