BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced the winners of the state’s fifth and final “Mass VaxMillions” giveaway.

Cynthia Thirath, of Leominster, was selected as this week’s $1 million winner of the giveaway.

Thirath says she chose to get vaccinated to protect those who are around her every day and to encourage others to get vaccinated. She says she plans to use her winnings to invest in her future.

Gretchen Selva, of Conway, was awarded a $300,000 scholarship grant for getting her vaccine. She is entering this fall as a sophomore at Four River Charter Public School in Greenfield.

Selva says her passion is music and she has been playing the guitar for just over three years. She plans to attend a college focusing on music writing and production and has already started researching potential schools in the New England area.

Selva noted that she got the vaccine as soon as she was eligible to protect herself, her family, and to do her part in stopping the spread.

People from Lowell, Rockland, Attleboro, Reading, Billerica, Norwood, Weymouth, and Chelsea have also won.

There was one resident who missed out on a $1M Vaxmillions prize after failing to respond within 24 hours of when their name was drawn.

Over 2.5 million people signed up for the VaxMillions giveaway, including 2.35 million residents 18 and older, and 167,000 residents ages 12-17, according to Baker.

Massachusetts remains that national leader in vaccinations with over 4.4 million vaccinated residents.

