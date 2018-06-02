Leominster World War II vet receives high school diploma at 94

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - LEOMINSTER, MASS. (AP) – A 94-year-old Leominster man who decided to enlist in the Navy at the outbreak of World War II rather than earn his high school diploma crossed the stage with Leominster High School students Saturday — and received the diploma he’s waited 78 years to claim.

Roland Martineau was preparing for his junior year of high school in 1940 when he became a Navy Sea-Bee and went on to spend six years serving in the Pacific.

When he returned home from war, Martineau said he immediately began working as a metal fabricator and never went back to school to finish his education.

But thanks to a group of friends, Martineau donned a cap and gown Saturday and received his diploma alongside 400 graduating Leominster High School students.

Many of his family members, including four children and more than 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren were in attendance.

