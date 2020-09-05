‘Less silence, more action’: Demonstrators in Copley Square protest police violence

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered in Copley Square to protest police shootings Saturday, saying they were frustrated with the continued violence.

Protesters called for defunding police and re-investing in programs to help minority communities. Other protests continued across the country over the police shooting of Jacob Blake and numerous killings, including of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Daniel Prude.

“Change needs to happen immediately,” said Anika Ovasiolu. “I’m just very exhausted, if I’m being honest, That’s how I feel right now. I feel like a lot of people share that sentiment at the moment.”

Demonstrators called on politicians to take action and for the white community to speak up against racial inequality.

“Enough is enough,” said Connor Godfrey. “The politicians aren’t here for Black and brown people. And I haven’t seen much from white people in general, there just needs to be less silence and more action.”

