FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - FIFA World Cup matches begin in less than a month, with the first of seven matches to be played in Foxboro on June 13.

“Our region is about to be on a world stage with 5 billion viewers watching us worldwide,” said Mike Loynd, CEO of Boston Soccer 2026.

Event organizers updating the public on event logistics clarified that tailgating will be allowed and provided updated guidance on the parking situation.

Officials said stress on parking has been mediated by the amount of ticketholders already opting for public transportation options.

“Already with the sale of tickets on the MBTA there are going to be more peope traveling to Gillette Stadium by train and by bus than any event in the history of Gillette Stadium,” said Jim Nolan, COO of Kraft Sports and Entertainment.

Nearly 70 percent of tickets sold to the games were sold to people outside of New England, officials said.

While a fan festival will be open to all on City Hall Plaza, only World Cup ticket holders should go to Boston Stadium, as FIFA is calling Gillette, on game days.

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