Good morning! Hopefully you feel a bit more refreshed thanks to that extra hour of sleep. It’s chilly this morning, and it will be cool again this afternoon. Luckily, there’s less wind and still a lot of sunshine! Sunset is at 4:36 pm.

Some moisture out of the Mid-Atlantic will merge with some energy out of Canada to bring us our next chance for showers by tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow will be cloudy, breezy and mild. A breeze out of the southwest will help to get temperatures into the upper 50s/near 60.

Our morning starts off dry just cloudy. Showers arrive from the southwest for parts of southeast Mass around noon. Showers fill in southwest to northeast through the afternoon and evening. There could be some pockets of heavier rain mixed in. Showers wind down tomorrow night as a cold front works through clearing out the clouds by Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts stay light, generally about .25 – .50″. The higher amounts will be found across southeast Mass.

We will be in and out of systems this week. After that first round tomorrow, another front brings showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Another round is possible next Saturday. Also of note, Tuesday and Thursday will be our windiest days. Friday starts off cold, but temperatures should rebound as the day ends pleasant.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black