‘Let her go’: Homeless man accused of attacking 2 women set to face a judge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeless man is undergoing a mental health evaluation and is due to appear in court after he allegedly attacked two women in Cambridge Tuesday.

The attack occurred around 1 p.m. as 32-year-old Jillian Giguere and her coworker were walking to get a coffee in Harvard Square.

“He clenched on, grabbed my arm to the point there are bruises of his fingers on my arm,” she said.

Giguere said the man jumped out of an alcove along Massachusetts Avenue.

“He came barreling at me, claiming that he was gonna break my wrists.”

Her colleague, Jaime Martin said she tried to stop the assault.

“I just told him let her go, let her go,” Martin recalled.

Giguere eventually managed to free her arm and the two women ran into a nearby TD Bank for safety.

After reporting the crime to the police and a trip to the hospital, Giguere discovered that she was not alone.

Officers said that earlier that same morning the same man charged at another woman with his hand in his pocket and threatened to shoot her.

This all occurring near the intersection of Bow Street and Mass. Avenue.

“I absolutely lost it at that moment,” Giguere said. “It was very frightening.”

The alleged attacker was located later in the day and is due to face a judge.

In the meantime, Giguere said that due to her injuries, she is unable to perform her duties as a facilities director at a lab.

Though she is thankful that in time she will make a full recovery.

“This could have been tragic. I’m lucky I’m still standing here,” she said.

