Let the sign-shine in? Weymouth residents upset over flashy billboard

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Some people in Weymouth say they are upset after a flashy billboard was erected. The town now, saying they gave plenty of notice.

People living in the neighborhood say the three-sided sign that went up in April has been beaming unwanted light into their homes.

“It shines in my window when there is not enough tree coverage,” Amy Kabillian, who lives nearby, said.

Kabillian claims she was not properly informed of the new construction and that she has been working with town officials but has not made much headway.

“It just appeared one day. They put the post up and we could see a post, and the next day we could see a billboard,” she said. “It’s been almost going on six months and nothing’s changed.”

Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund said people living nearby were notified of construction and said he received no objections.

Hedlund said despite this, he wants to find a solution to the problem.

“There were unanticipated consequences that arose after the construction of the billboard,” he said in a statement. “The Town has been working with the billboard company, Cove Outdoor LLC to resolve these issues.”

Kabillian said she has a solution of her own.

She wants, “the billboard down.”

