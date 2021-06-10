As Maine’s coronavirus infections continue to dip, the club scene is starting to revive after a long dormancy.

The three lighted dance floors and return of ’80s night at Bubba’s Sulky Lounge in Portland will represent a milestone of sorts on Friday.

Long-time bartender Christine Arsenault said the phone is constantly ringing with people asking when Bubba’s will reopen.

“It’s time for people to start dancing again. The time is now. Don’t wait,” she said. “Who knows what will happen in six months.”

In other coronavirus-related news:

___

THE NUMBERS

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has dropped over the past two weeks from 141 new cases per day on May 25 to 72 new cases per day on June 8.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday reported 65 new infections and no new deaths.

The Maine CDC reported that 734,632 Mainers, or 54.65% of the population, is fully vaccinated.

