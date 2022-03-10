CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelmsford teenager who recently saved her co-workers life is crediting her school’s CPR training program for the save.

Savannah Goodin, a senior at Nashoba Valley Technical High School, said she was ending her shift one night at a Walgreens in Lowell when one of her co-workers went into cardiac arrest.

“I heard a gigantic thud and then a customer screamed. I whipped my head around and I’m like what’s going on? I see one of my co-workers on the ground,” said Goodin.

Goodin said her co-worker didn’t have a pulse and, once their face started turning blue, she knew she had to do something to help.

“I tried to start chest compressions and that’s when I realized he had a few layers on so I took off some layers until I could get a good compression,” the teenager said. “It was very scary at the time but in the moment I just blocked off everything and just said okay let’s do this good, let’s do this right.”

Goodin performed chest compressions on her co-worker for approximately seven minutes until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics used an AED until the co-worker regained consciousness.

“He’s doing amazing now compared to what could’ve happened,” said Goodin.

Goodin’s principal said he is happy her training at school helped save a life.

“The idea is that we prepare them to be ready for work immediately when they graduate, and a lot of traditional school’s don’t do that, so it gives them real advantages,” said principal Jeremy Slotnick.

