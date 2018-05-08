(WHDH) — A four-page letter that Aaron Hernandez allegedly wrote from prison is now on sale for $7,500.

The letter, which has the first and last pages previewed on eBay, reveals that the former New England Patriots tight end had several struggles with his teeth while inside the prison walls.

“Please talk to the comissioner (sic) of dental that you’ve been talking to because this really is the most depressing thing in my life! Even more than a life sentence; my teeth are really everything to me,” Hernandez allegedly wrote in the letter.

His front four teeth were “hangin (sic) on for dear life” and one side of his bridge had come off, the letter reads.

The letter goes on to urge the person to continue their push to get him dental work outside the facility and asks for the number of the person that the recipient is in touch with so Hernandez can pass it along to his lawyers.

“Know I truly appreciate all the effort you put into this, you put into me, and all you do,” the letter reads. “But please continue to try.”

The last page of the letter is signed, “Sent with love and respect Aaron.”

A picture of the envelope included in the eBay preview showed a written label of Hernandez’s alleged P.O. box in Shirley, where he was imprisoned at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

Hernandez was pronounced dead after he hanged himself in his jail cell last year, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)