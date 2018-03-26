DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) – Police are investigating after a suspicious letter was delivered to Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter’s office in Dover, New Hampshire.

Her office released a statement and said they received an envelope with a brown substance inside.

The statement said the office followed House procedure and notified authorities.

Right now, the substance is being tested and they are waiting for the results.

