Letter of intent signed for lease on town-owned country club

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) — Officials in a New Hampshire town charged with finding a lessee for a town-owned country club have signed a letter of intent with an undisclosed party.

In March voters authorized Bethlehem selectmen to approve terms and conditions of a potential long-term lease of the Bethlehem Country Club and golf course.

The Caledonian Record reports that the selectmen voted to sign the letter Monday.

The property would continue to operate as a public golf course while allowing for a possible reduction in course size to make room for development. It is currently an 18-hole course.

Redevelopment ideas have included condominiums and retail.

Negotiations between a municipality and potential lessee aren’t public until there’s a final contract under the state’s right-to-know law.

