HANOVER, MA (WHDH) - A level two sex offender work on a Hanover public school construction project for several months, school officials said.

Superintendent Matthew Ferron, in conjunction with school building committee chairperson Elizabeth Corbo, issued a statement saying that the electrical subcontractor worked on the Center School project from early November until mid-March. They added that at no time was this person in closed proximity with students.

The school district said that they are not legally obligated to CORI check construction workers who have no way of accessing the school building during school hours, so this worker did not undergo a background check.

“While we understand that this information may seem troublesome, the fact remains that the school was not legally obligated to CORI this individual,” Ferron and Corbo said in the joint statement.

They added that it is their endeavor to extend background checks to those that are not legally required to have one, and are confident that this omission will not happen again.

