Level 3 sex offender arrested after allegedly committing lewd act in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A convicted level three sex offender was arrested in Westborough on Wednesday after allegedly committing a lewd act near the Cumberland Farms Headquarters, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man committing a lewd act near the Cumberland Farms Headquarters on Flanders Road found a man walking along the end of the woods, according to police.

The man, later identified as Joseph LaPlante, was arrested on a charge of open and gross lewdness, subsequent offense and taken to Westborough District Court.

