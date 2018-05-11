Level 3 sex offender arrested after buying child ‘love doll’ online

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - A 48-year-old Level 3 sex offender from Shirley was arrested on child porn charges Thursday after buying a “love doll” sex toy resembling a child online, state police said.

Sean McClure was arrested by members of the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit after an e-commerce corporation alerted the CCU that he had just bought a “love doll” sex toy resembling a child online. The purchase, the corporation said, violated their user agreement and terms of service.

While executing a search warrant at McClure’s home Thursday, investigators found numerous images believed to be child pornography. He was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography and distributing obscene matter.

He was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Friday in Ayer District Court.

