Level 3 sex offender arrested in connection with Yarmouth armed home invasion

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Level 3 sex offender has been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion in Yarmouth officials said.

Officers executing a search warrant Monday at a residence on Buck Island Road in West Yarmouth around 3 p.m. arrested Jonathan Fleischmann, 32, in connection with a Feb. 6 armed home invasion on Black Duck Lane, according to Yarmouth police.

Fleischmann was expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Barnstable District Court on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping while armed, home invasion, assault in a dwelling while armed, and assault and battery.

No additional information was immediately released.

