BOSTON (WHDH) - A Jamaica Plain man who is a Level 3 sex offender who is on probation following a state conviction for child exploitation offenses, including trafficking, was charged Monday with soliciting a minor on TikTok.

Hector Acevedo, 31, of Jamaica Plain, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children.

He was arrested Oct. 20 on related state charges and has been in custody since. Acevedo will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Acevedo is a Level 3 registered sex offender who was previously convicted in Suffolk County Superior Court on multiple child and sexual exploitation offenses including trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, extortion by threat of injury, posing or exhibiting a child in state of nudity or sexual conduct, dissemination of matter harmful to minors, dissemination of child pornography and purchase or possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 13, 2018, Acevedo was sentenced to 5 to 7 years in state prison and three years of probation. While on state probation, Acevedo allegedly solicited a minor via TikTok and coerced the victim to engage in sexual conduct over video chat.

The charges of sexual exploitation of children provides for a sentence of at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and restitution.

