The levels of the coronavirus detected in Boston’s wastewater have been on the rise in recent weeks.

Authorities said levels are at their second highest point since the pandemic began and at their highest point since January 2022.

The amount of coronavirus per unit of wastewater is now ten times higher than in November.

According to experts, testing wastewater is the most accurate way to see how the virus is spreading.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)