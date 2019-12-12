Leverett Circle construction causes gridlock in downtown Boston

Massachusetts State Police say construction on the Leverett Circle caused gridlock traffic throughout downtown Boston Thursday afternoon.

A construction detail installing handicap ramps in the area lead to heavy delays in the area — doubling the commute of hundreds of people.

The work was scheduled to go longer but, due to the traffic buildup, construction was halted early.

Major delays can be expected at Charles Circle near Massachusetts General Hospital.

Those delays are causing issues everywhere else in the area including.

Storrow Drive eastbound is back up to the Boston University Bridge.

The gridlock is also impacting the Mass. Ave. Bridge in both directions in addition to the inbound side of the Longfellow bridge where bumper-to-bumper traffic stretches back to Kendall Square.

Traffic on the Zakim is also disrupted with cars at a standstill on the Leverett down ramp.

The lower deck is jammed from Assembly.

The expressway is the least of the issues for Thursday’s evening commute — experiencing only the normal delays.

Boston police are now doing details to help alleviate the blockages.

