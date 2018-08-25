Leverett man killed in West Springfield motorcycle crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in West Springfield Saturday that claimed the life of a 53-year-old Leverett man, officials said.

Troopers responding to a motorcycle crash on the ramp from Route 90 eastbound to Exit 4 in West Springfield about 5:40 p.m. found a damaged 2014 Yamaha XVS950 on the side of the roadway, according to state police.

The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

