Lewis Center site ramping up to 2,100 shots per day

The mass vaccination site at Roxbury Community College’s Reggie Lewis Center has administered 13,500 vaccine doses with half of them going to people of color and will soon double its number of daily vaccinations to more than 2,100 shots per day, officials said Thursday.

CIC Health co-founder Dr. Atul Gawande, a physician practicing endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Boston who advised President Joe Biden’s transition team on COVID-19 matters, said the Reggie Lewis Center site has partnered with the city of Boston and community groups to ensure some of the most vulnerable populations have access to the vaccine.

“At the Reggie, in particular, we’re proving that delivering at large size and high efficiency is not a tradeoff with achieving equity, it is part of doing it,” Gawande said.

After touring the vaccination site, Gov. Charlie Baker noted that Massachusetts is number three among the 25 states with at least five million residents in terms of getting Black residents vaccinated and touted the efforts of the Reggie Lewis Center’s partnerships.

“This location provides a unique opportunity to do targeted outreach to surrounding neighborhoods, which include communities that have been hit hardest by COVID-19, and half of all the new vaccination appointments that are released each Thursday are reserved here for local residents to ensure that they have access to vaccinations,” Baker said.

Gawande said the vaccination site currently offers 1,200 new appointments each day and will soon double its size.

Baker said the site is expected to have more than 2,100 appointments available on weekdays and about 1,700 appointments available on weekends.

The other mass vaccination site in Boston, at Fenway Park, is scheduled to take its last patient on March 27, but a new mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center is opening on March 18.

