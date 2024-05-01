LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A temporary shelter for migrant families will be set up in Lexington.

The Lexington Armory building will house up to 55 families. The state’s emergency shelter system has been looking for locations to help with the migrant housing crisis.

Governor Maura Healey signed a new shelter funding bill into law Tuesday, which sets a nine month limit on how long families can stay in shelters. It will also put more than $400 million towards the migrant crisis.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)