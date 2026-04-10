LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Families involved with the Lexington United Soccer Club said they have lost a total of $500,000 after a long-planned trip for their children to play soccer in the United Kingdom was cancelled by the travel arrangement company without warning.

Sean Kennedy, President of the soccer club, said they booked a trip for dozens of eighth-grade students to travel to the United Kingdom through a company called GoPlay, but were notified it was cancelled with less than two weeks notice. He said the trip would have given players a chance to compete against teams overseas.

“Our director of coaching had an in-person meeting with them where they then told him that they had insufficient funds to carry on this trip,” Kennedy said. “This was a big trip. These kids have been playing together since they were in Kindergarten and they’ve been waiting seven or eight years for this trip.”

Parents said about 50 families had already made multiple payments, and have yet to get that money back

“We just found out a couple days ago. We were in the process of packing, that’s how soon, that’s how long it took them to tell us,” said Nicole Kwitkin, a parent.

Kennedy said this is the club’s third time booking the trip through GoPlay, and all previous trips went smoothly.

“The first two times we used them, it went off without a hitch. They improved each year,” he said. “This time it was pretty clear the company had changed. I don’t know if it was leadership or what it was, but for whatever reason communication really started to break down probably two months ago.”

Parents said beyond the money, they are devastated that their kids will miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“We all feel really badly for the kids, because as I said, these are memories they can’t get back and this is their last year in the club,” Kwitkin said. “So unfortunately this was their one and only chance to have this experience.”

7NEWS has reached out to GoPlay for comment, but has not heard back.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office said it has received at least 25 complaints about the company this year.

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