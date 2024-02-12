LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lexington Home Care facility is collecting hundreds of ‘Letters of Love’ for local seniors as a way of making sure they know people are thinking of them this Valentine’s Day season.

Assisting Hands Home Care is collecting the letters as part of its “Letters of Love” campaign.

“Anything that can be done to provide a little bit of joy and bring some smiles is a great thing to do,” said a representative of Assistant Hands Home Care, who recommended uplifting messages like “You’re a hero” are great for the cards.

The organization has enlisted the help of local schools and have amassed about 200 cards. With a target of 500 cards in time for Valentine’s Day, there’s a lot of work to do.

Assisting Hands is accepting cards until Feb 15.

For those interested in participating, letters can be dropped of at:

Assisting Hands Home Care

Militia Drive Suite 305

Lexington, MA 02421

