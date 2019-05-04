Lexington HS students, school officials condemn racist Snapchat posts

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lexington school officials joined parents and students Saturday to condemn recent racist Snapchat posts.

In a two-page letter to parents Friday, Lexington High School Principal Andrew Stephens noted more and more students were coming forward to report racist and inappropriate language.

Stephens says he is proud of those students’ courage and hopes to rectify, “a climate and culture issue” at the school.

The posts, which have been circulating among students at the high school, display racist images and speech.

“I don’t think you can kid about that kind of thing,” Parent Leetha Prestbo said. “If they are kidding, they need to be taught why that is not a joke. It is not funny. It hurts people and it has hurt people for generations.”

Some of the messages were posted by athletes. Stephens says some may be considered threatening.

One student said she and her friends will not tolerate this behavior.

“We are all very very angry. We are all upset and it is extremely disturbing,” she said. “But, I know a lot of my friends are not surprised because it has happened to them before and we have not been able to talk about it much.”

Lexington police have been notified as well as the Human Rights Commission.

School officials have not said if any students have been disciplined.

