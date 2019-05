LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lexington police are searching for the owner of a found dog.

The department shared a photo on Twitter Friday of a dog that was found in the area of 507 Bedford St.

Anyone with information is asked to call the town’s animal control officer at 781-862-1212.

Need your help, trying to locate the owner of this pup. I was found in the area of 507 Bedford St in Lexington. If you know me and who my parents are , please call the Lexington Police Animal Control Officer. 781-862-1212 Thank You pic.twitter.com/8TUz9V0Ku1 — Lexington Police_MA (@LexingtonPolice) May 10, 2019

