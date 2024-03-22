LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lexington police say they’ve concluded their investigation into a reported attempted child abduction earlier this month, officials say.

The investigation determined this was not an abduction attempt and police want to “assure the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community. We are continuing to communicate with and support the family involved.”

No additional information was immediately available.

