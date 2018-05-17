LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rottweiler from Lowell is back home after being found by Lexington police.

The dog, named Zeus, was inside a car in Lowell earlier this week when the car got stolen, Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control said. Police were able to find the car but not Zeus.

Lexington police later found him hiding behind their station and were able to get a hold of his owner.

Zeus and his owner have since been reunited.

Zeus has been safely found and reunited with his owner. Both will sleep well tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/htBK0TQw9t — Animal Control (@BillericaAC) May 17, 2018

