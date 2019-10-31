Lexington police investigating 3rd rollover crash in 2 days

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lexington police are investigating the third rollover crash in two days.

Officers arriving at the scene found a light-colored sedan overturned in the middle of the road, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Crews are urging drivers to use caution and drive safely in inclement weather.

