LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lexington police are investigating the death of an infant found unresponsive in a car Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

At around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot of an unresponsive 1-year-old boy inside a vehicle, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The child was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances around the death are under investigation.

“Tragedies happen for no rhyme or reason. We sometimes can’t explain it, but it’s tough and it’s a tragedy for this family, it’s a tragedy for this community. This community is going to feel that for a long time and hopefully going forward, we’ll all be able to be strong for each other,” said Lexington Fire Chief Derek Sencabaugh.

Firefighters who responded to the call were in debriefing sessions following the incident, the fire department said.

No additional information was immediately available .

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)