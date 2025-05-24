LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lexington police are investigating a sudden spike in vehicle break-ins and thefts overnight.

Officers responded Saturday to more than 50 reports from residents near Routes 2 and 128 of vehicle break-ins and four stolen vehicles.

In all of the reported incidents, the vehicles were either left unlocked or keys were life inside the vehicles.

In a statement Lexington police said, “The department has initiated an immediate and thorough investigation, with dedicated officers and detectives collaborating with regional detective groups and other communities that have experienced similar recent activities. The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and further information will be released as it becomes available”.

Anyone with video surveillance or information pertaining to these incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Jeff Chaisson at jchaisson@lexingtonma.gov.

