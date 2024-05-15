LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lexington police are investigating more incidents of mailbox theft.

Police say someone stole mail from the blue mailboxes outside the post office on Massachusetts Avenue and the town office building early Monday morning.

Officials are asking residents to drop mail off inside the post office for the time being, and anyone who used the mailboxes to send a check should call their bank.

