LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lexington police are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction, the department announced Thursday.

Officers responding to Wood Street around 2 p.m. spoke with an elementary school-aged child who said they were playing in their backyard when they were grabbed from behind and had a hand placed over their mouth, according to police.

The child said they were able to break free of the hold and run away and the suspect also ran away.

The suspect is described as being a male dressed in all black wearing a black ski mask.

The incident is being investigated by the Lexington Police Department.

If anyone in the area saw something suspicious, please call police.

