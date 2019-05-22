Lexington police seek help in search for missing man last seen a week ago

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lexington are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing man who was last seen a week ago.

Brandon Osborne, a native of Framingham, disappeared after leaving a Cumberland Farms in the town around 7 a.m. on May 15, according to the Lexington Police Department. Police say he left his phone in the store.

Osborne is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, with shaggy brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and white Cumberland Farms hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department.

Missing

Brandon Osborne, 6'4" ,shaggy brn hair and brn eyes. Left Cumberland Farms, Wed. May 15th at 7 a.m. unknown direction. LSW Blk pnts,shirt , jkt w/blk Cumberland Farms hat. He is a Framingham resident. left cell phone behind, no vehicle. Any info please contact, Lex PD pic.twitter.com/jgRqJQWv76 — Lexington Police_MA (@LexingtonPolice) May 22, 2019

