LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lexington are asking for assistance in finding a 32-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

On social media, authorities said they are looking to locate Navneet Singh, who suffers from Bipolar disorder and is believed to have been off his medication “for several days.”

The police department described Singh as an Indian male with a height of 5’10” and weight of 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

In the department’s social media posts, officials said he may be wearing either a navy-colored sweatshirt and sweatpants or khaki pants and a blue shirt.

Singh is also said to often wear a hat pulled down, to a point of almost covering his eyes.

Noting that he does not have a cell phone, officials said Singh is known to frequent both the Mobile gas station and Stop & Shop on Bedford Street in Lexington.

Police ask that if anyone sees the 32 year old, to call the police department at 781-862-1212.

